Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints provide flood relief supplies for Owsley County, surrounding community

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, The Church of the Jesus Christ Latter day Saints released a statement about their impact in the community as they provide supplies to help with flood relief.

More than 2,600 gallons of water, and hundreds of pounds of cleaning supplies were delivered to Booneville on March 9.

“We are pleased to be able to be of assistance to our fellow Kentuckians and to provide some relief and peace of mind,” shared Rex Holt, president of the Lexington Kentucky North Stake, a regional group of congregations that includes Owsley County. “We have been touched as we see those who have lost so much and it is a privilege and blessing to help.”

100 cleaning kits, 18 pallets of water, soap, respiratory masks, gloves, brushes, bleach and all purpose cleaning supplies were donated.

“Sadly, this has been devastating and has left many of our residents with nothing,” shared Hudson. “No belongings, no home to return to. To see the outpouring of flood relief efforts and donations in our community has been nothing short of amazing to witness.”

Church volunteers will continue to help with flood relief efforts. Thousands of pounds of personal hygiene supplies, food, water and cleaning supplies will be delivered to Owsley, Estill, Powell and Lee County.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.