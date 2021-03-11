Advertisement

Barbourville councilman pleads guilty in prescription drug scheme

Barbourville councilman and pharmacist Calvin Manis pleads guilty in federal court for his role in a prescription drug scheme.(WYMT)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - A Babourville councilman and pharmacist pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a prescription drug scheme.

Calvin Manis pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance.

The federal indictment said Manis was a licensed pharmacist operating Parkway Pharmacy in Barbourville.

The indictment said between December 2015 and August 2019, Manis conspired with others to unlawful distribute and dispense, outside of the scope of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purpose controlled substances including oxcodone and oxymorphone.

Federal prosecutors moved to dismiss counts 2-16 of the federal indictment.

Though, Manis agreed to forfeit $34,587 held in the pharmacy’s bank, along with the building.

Manis is able to keep his pharmacy license under the agreement.

He is scheduled for sentencing 1:30 p.m. July 7 at the federal courthouse in London.

