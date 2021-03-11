AG Daniel Cameron donates money to Eastern Kentucky flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron donated inaugural funds of $15,000 for flood relief, domestic violence prevention, and community development.

Hope’s Wings, a domestic violence prevention program in Richmond, will receive $2,500. Portland Promise Center, a community development center in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville, will receive $2,500.

The other $10,000 will go to UNITE’s Flood Relief Fund to assist Eastern Kentucky to recover from heavy flooding at the beginning of this month.

UNITE will send the necessary resources to assist with immediate and long-term needs in Kentucky counties hit hardest by historic rainfall and flooding.

“Southern and Eastern Kentucky have been hit hard by flooding, and I hope that this $10,000 donation will assist with immediate recovery efforts and long-term needs like housing and transportation,” said Cameron. “Many in the region lost everything and face a long road to rebuild, and we want to come alongside and financially help during this process.”

Operation UNITE serves 32 counties and organized the Flood Relief Fund to mobilize resources in the region.

“In a situation that seems so hopeless, we are encouraged and inspired by the outpouring of support shown to those in southern and eastern Kentucky,” said Nancy Hale, President & CEO of Operation UNITE. “In addition to immediate needs, families will be dealing with the effects of this crisis for many months to come as they begin to rebuild their lives. Attorney General Cameron’s donation will help ensure that this assistance is available to them.”

Hope’s Wings $2,500 donation will be used to provide domestic violence services for women and children in Madison County.

“I was fortunate to meet with the hardworking staff and volunteers at Hope’s Wings last year,” said Cameron. “Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has remained committed to serving Kentuckians who are survivors of domestic violence, a mission that our office shares. I hope that this donation will assist them in their important work.”

Portland Promise Center will use the funds to enrich the lives of children, youth, and families in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.

“Local communities are the heart of the Commonwealth, and I’m grateful for the work that Portland Promise Center does each day to strengthen the Portland community and support the next generation,” said Cameron. “The positive experiences and activities that children participate in at the Center will be carried with them throughout their lives.”

