Watch: Governor Beshear, local leaders hold news conference about recent flooding

Gov. Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by flooding(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding a news conference with an update on recent flooding across the mountains in Hazard.

Gov. Beshear, along with his senior advisor Rocky Adkins, Perry County Judge/Executive Scott Alexander and Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini will provide an update on flood damage in Eastern Kentucky and the state’s response.

