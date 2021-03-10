Watch: Governor Beshear, local leaders hold news conference about recent flooding
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding a news conference with an update on recent flooding across the mountains in Hazard.
You can watch it below:
Gov. Beshear, along with his senior advisor Rocky Adkins, Perry County Judge/Executive Scott Alexander and Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini will provide an update on flood damage in Eastern Kentucky and the state’s response.
