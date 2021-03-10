Warm and breezy days ahead, rain chances on the horizon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we might not break any records, we could see some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen in 2021 today and tomorrow.

Today and Tomorrow

Our mild and dry stretch of weather continues on this Wednesday. It’s going to be a nice one, so I strongly encourage you to get out and enjoy it. Highs should top out in the low to mid-70s this afternoon, thanks to southwest wind. I think we start the day under sunny skies and start to add a few more clouds into the mix the later into the day we get. Partly cloudy skies are the name of the game tonight as we drop into the upper 40s in the valleys and low to mid-50s on the ridges.

We see a mix of sun and clouds to start Thursday and the winds continue to crank ahead of the cold front moving in Friday. Those clouds will continue to increase and will take over by the evening and overnight hours. The majority of the models keep us dry until late Thursday night, but a couple are trying to throw some stray showers into play late in the afternoon and into the first part of the evening, so be aware of that. Highs will top out in the low to mid-70s again before dropping into the mid to upper 50s overnight.

While we will appreciate that warm air moving in, we are very dry right now and the dewpoints are still fairly low, so the forest fire danger is very high. Please, do not burn anything outside for the next couple of days. Winds could gust up to 25 mph at times, so fires could spread and get out of control quickly.

Extended Forecast

Starting Friday, our forecast has at least a chance of rain all the way into the middle of next week. Right now, Friday is the best chance of semi-consistent off and on showers throughout the day and into the night. I know a lot of you are concerned about the potential for heavy rain, since so many are still cleaning up from recent flooding. The most any model shows is 2.5″ of rain and that would be spread out over several days. Most show less than 1″, some less than half an inch, so I think we will be ok. It will just be an inconvenience more than anything.

Those chances continue in scattered form this weekend. Another front looks to move in on Monday. Highs will start out in the 60s on Friday, drop into the mid to upper 50s this weekend and rebound back into the 60s next week.

One more quick note, since we’re getting closer: Don’t forget this is the weekend of the time change. Daylight saving time begins Sunday morning at 2 a.m., so don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. It’s also a great time to test those smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and change the batteries in them.

