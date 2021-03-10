Advertisement

University of Kentucky announces plans for in-person graduation ceremonies

File image of a UK commencement ceremony in May 2019.
File image of a UK commencement ceremony in May 2019.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has announced plans for in-person graduation ceremonies.

According to a letter from President Eli Capilouto, the ceremonies will take place over the weekend of Friday May 14- Sunday, May 16 at Rupp Arena. Capilouto says the exact times will be announced in the coming weeks.

It will be UK’s first in-person commencement since December 2019.

Capilouto says May, August and December 2020 graduates are also invited to participate along with May 2021 graduates. All 2020 graduates and May 2021 graduates will receive an email this week with details on registration.

Final dates and times for the various ceremonies will be announced after registration closes and posted on the UK Commencement website.

Health and safety protocols, including mask requirements and physical distancing, will be enforced at the ceremony, and seating will be limited. Graduates will be allowed a maximum of four guests.

In addition to in-person ceremonies, a virtual component will be available for all students.

Each graduate may upload a photo and personal message to be displayed on a slide with their name, primary college and degree earned read out loud by a pre-recorded orator.

The in-person ceremonies will be live-streamed for any guests who cannot attend and will be posted to the Commencement website to allow any student who cannot attend the opportunity to participate virtually.

