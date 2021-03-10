Advertisement

Toy Shop opens in Corbin during the pandemic

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A new toy store, Toy Shop, is now open in Corbin.

“We also have Pokémon cards so we’re into trading card games...board games. Just anything you can imagine. If we don’t have it here, we’ll get it here,” said Owner Tonya Ridener.

Like a typical toy store, the Toy Shop carries a wide variety of toys. However, the store’s inventory also includes toys for children with sensory disorders.

“Children with sensory needs, they interact differently with their toys. So lots of the times with the toys, it’s more of a comfort thing. So they may not play with them like a typical child,” said Business Partner Angel Henderson.

The shop began as an online business, but the owners opening during a pandemic required serious thought.

“We actually had this in the planning for probably the last year and a half. Then when everything happened, you know it’s just a bump in the road. That’s all it was and then after this year passed we’re like well I think it’s time,” said Ridener.

Ridener says the pandemic happening actually helped sales.

“When everybody started being stuck in the house and locked down and nobody going out, online sales did do really great but you know you eventually get to that point where you miss the person to person, face to face conversations,” she said.

While the pandemic has proved challenging for small businesses, the shop will bring growth to the city of Corbin.

“Our slogan around Corbin is we are Corbin. Everything we put in, will come back. We want our kids to stay here. So ya we’ve got all these brand new businesses on Main Street and now we’re on Main Street,” said Henderson.

For more information, the shop can be found on Facebook at “The Toy Shop” and the store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

