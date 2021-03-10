Several organizations helping with flood relief in Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - In partnership with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, several organizations including the Kentucky American Red Cross and Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, were in Breathitt County helping those affected by the flood.

With their operation set up at the First Church of God in Jackson, officials with the Kentucky American Red Cross did not plan on leaving.

“That’s the great thing about the American Red Cross is that we’re going to be out here as long as we need to be out here. We don’t know how long we’re going to be needed to do this service and we have no end date in sight right now,” Regional CEO for the Kentucky American Red Cross Steve Cunanan said.

For Breathitt County Native and Director of Pharmacy Michael Herald, ARH helping out was a no-brainer.

“ARH’s service area encompasses a large amount of Eastern Kentucky but people from Breathitt County work with ARH, people from Breathitt County seek treatment at ARH, and we want to give back what we can,” Director of Pharmacy for the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center Michael Herald said.

For people affected by the flooding, Regional CEO Steve Cunanan has a simple instruction.

“You just need to show up. Show up, drive through, and you will go ahead and get meals. Everything here is free, the meal, the water, all of that is free so I encourage people to go and take advantage of the service,” Cunanan said.

Sponsored by Big Blue Smokehouse in Hazard, Herald was shocked at how many people have come through.

“I lost count. We fill the boxes up and bring them up here, they go back out. We’ve been running and it’s a good thing,” Herald said.

Cunanan says he is thankful for all the help the Red Cross has received.

“Your donations are critical to the mission that we are providing here within Eastern Kentucky and it is a very widespread mission,” Cunanan said.

Cunanan adds there are several ways you can help out those affected by the flooding such as calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcross.org. The Kentucky American Red Cross will be serving, daily, lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Water will also be distributed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

