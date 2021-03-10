Reins loosen allowing for visitors at senior living centers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At long-term care facilities like Forest Hills Commons, there is fresh energy and excitement since the CDC eased restrictions on visitation.

“Life is coming back. It’s alive! You just have to have a little faith, and finally, it’s happened,” resident Betty Redding told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday.

Redding has been living at Forest Hills Commons for about a year said COVID-19 has made family visits difficult.

“I have a great granddaughter whom I have not seen, so I’m looking forward. She was just born March 1, and I’m looking forward to seeing her,” she said.

According to Susan Scott, the Forest Hills Commons senior lifestyle specialist, during the pandemic, guests could call and make an appointment to visit seniors in the lobby area. However, now, after new recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated residents and guests can gather more freely in the facility.

For right now, rules are being relaxed at private pay facilities because the government has not yet issued a plan for federally run long-term care and assisted living places.

“If your loved one is in a facility that is governed by the federal government, we understand you’re anxious, and we hope they will come out with their guidance very, very soon,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.

Although there are some relaxed measures unrolling now, Scott said staff will still require masks and ask that people continue to social distance while visiting their loved ones.

