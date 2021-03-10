Advertisement

Reins loosen allowing for visitors at senior living centers

By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At long-term care facilities like Forest Hills Commons, there is fresh energy and excitement since the CDC eased restrictions on visitation.

“Life is coming back. It’s alive! You just have to have a little faith, and finally, it’s happened,” resident Betty Redding told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday.

Redding has been living at Forest Hills Commons for about a year said COVID-19 has made family visits difficult.

“I have a great granddaughter whom I have not seen, so I’m looking forward. She was just born March 1, and I’m looking forward to seeing her,” she said.

According to Susan Scott, the Forest Hills Commons senior lifestyle specialist, during the pandemic, guests could call and make an appointment to visit seniors in the lobby area. However, now, after new recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated residents and guests can gather more freely in the facility.

For right now, rules are being relaxed at private pay facilities because the government has not yet issued a plan for federally run long-term care and assisted living places.

“If your loved one is in a facility that is governed by the federal government, we understand you’re anxious, and we hope they will come out with their guidance very, very soon,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.

Although there are some relaxed measures unrolling now, Scott said staff will still require masks and ask that people continue to social distance while visiting their loved ones.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hwy. 25W and...
UPDATE: One person flown to hosptial after crash involving school bus in Corbin
Tia Jackson & Deja Davis
Two women arrested on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges
Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces lowest new case number since September on Monday

Latest News

Kentucky Division of Forestry: Avoid outdoor burning for now at 5:30
Beattyville man loses everything in severe flooding
‘I lost it all in one night’: City of Beattyville continues to rebuild after severe flooding
Police Lights
Human remains found in Lee County
Protesters, FOP reflect on changes in Louisville since Breonna Taylor’s death
Protesters, FOP reflect on changes in Louisville since Breonna Taylor’s death
Human remains found in Lee County
Human remains found in Lee County