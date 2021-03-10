Re-Entry Anxiety: How to cope with post-vaccination life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new set of recommendations for people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new guidance said fully vaccinated Americans can gather indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. It also states those people can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one household without masks, unless any of those people have an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Those people do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. However, the CDC still urges social distancing and masks while in public or traveling.

The new guidance signals a step toward normalcy. But as the U.S. looks ahead at post-vaccinated life, many are feeling stressed about readjusting to in-person interaction.

The American Psychological Association reported nearly half of U.S. adults said they do not feel comfortable going back to living life like they used to, mostly because of the uncertainty.

Since many Americans are still waiting to get vaccinated, it can be challenging to make an accurate threat and risk assessment.

Dr. Charles Pemberton, a family therapy clinical counselor, said children might be feeling a sense of re-entry anxiety as well. Although most students may be excited to go back to the classroom, he said some may be nervous about meeting new people, a new environment, and the new routine.

Whether it’s leaving your home office, sending a student back to school, or socializing with friends, Pemberton said it’s important to take it slow and establish a routine.

“Set yourself a routine of how you want to do this,” Pemberton said. “Whether it’s going out with friends or going back out in public by yourself, set yourself a timeline of when do you want to do this and then hold to that routine. Take it slow, set a routine, slow steps are a whole lot better.”

