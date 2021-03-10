Advertisement

Railroad crossing repairs in Floyd and Lawrence counties

Railroad Crossing
Railroad Crossing(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says five railroad crossings will close for repairs.

Two of the railroad crossings are in Floyd County and three are in Lawrence County.

They will be closed for up to three days starting Monday, March 15.

The affected crossings include:

  • KY 680 at Harold, Floyd County; start date March 15
  • KY 1426 at Banner, Floyd County; start date March 15
  • KY 2037 near Gallup, Lawrence County; March 30
  • KY 2037 near Chapman Community Park, Lawrence County; March 31
  • KY 644 between Walbridge and Holt, Lawrence County; March 31

A surface team will remove each crossing’s asphalt, surface the track and repave, said Geoff Reeder who is with Safety Services & Supply and CSX.

None of the crossings should be closed to traffic for more than three days, as long as weather permits.

Officials say there will be accommodations made for first responders. Everyone else will have to use alternative routes.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Breathitt Flooding
“That’s all we do is cry:” Breathitt countians continue to pick up the pieces from flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports less than 900 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate lowest since late September

Latest News

Re-Entry Anxiety: How to cope with post-vaccination life
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library could expand across Kentucky
Kentucky state capitol
Federal virus relief expected to send billions to Kentucky
WYMT Windy
Warm and breezy days ahead, rain chances on the horizon
Kentucky Division of Forestry: Avoid outdoor burning for now at 5:30