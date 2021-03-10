Protesters, FOP reflect on changes in Louisville since Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savion Briggs sat in his Kentucky State University dormitory on Tuesday reflecting on 2020. He told WAVE 3 News it was a year dedicated to fighting for change.

“We were out there day and night, protesting and trying to get justice for Breonna Taylor,” he said.

Briggs spent his summer leading marches in downtown Louisville, his voice roaring through a megaphone as he started the conversation on how to make the city a better place.

For Briggs, he said the pinnacle of his summer was watching Louisville Metro Council pass Breonna’s Law in June, which banned no-knock warrants.

“The no more no-knocks,” Briggs said, “I think that’s very dramatic. That’s very serious, because when you’re not safe in your home — you already don’t feel safe on the streets, then where are you safe?”

Breonna’s Law is one of many changes that have taken place in Louisville since Taylor’s death. Metro Council also created a Civilian Review Board to oversee LMPD. The city also created a list of 12 mandatory police reforms when they settled the civil lawsuit with Taylor’s estate.

Furthermore, several officers involved in the raid on Taylor’s home were fired. One of them, former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison, was indicted by a grand jury for his role in the incident.

Some community activists like Nicole Hayden and Margaret Dunbar-Demaree are looking to build on that progress and create more long-term changes.

In September, Hayden and Dunbar-Demaree were instrumental in placing Breonna Taylor banners near Jefferson Square Park. The two also run mentorship programs in the city, and have been teaching their mentees about the change they can create through politics.

“So, the community [will] now have people who are running for positions, running for political offices, joining boards,” Hayden said. “So, that right there alone speaks volumes for this community and the leadership moving forward.”

Hayden also told WAVE 3 News several activists and protesters would like for LMPD to be more visible and accessible in the community.

“We can work together,” Dunbar-Demaree said. “It doesn’t have to be an individual thing. We come together and help each other police the areas that need to be policed.”

WAVE 3 News took those concerns to the River City Fraternal Order of Police.

Press Secretary Dave Mutchler said officers want to engage with the community more but have been unable to because of LMPD is down so many officers. Mutchler said the department is down between 15 and 20%, which is about 200 officers.

“They’re going from run to run to run,” Mutchler said. “That leaves less time to engage with the community, and by correcting our manpower deficit, I think we’d be in a much better place to more often be able to engage the community.”

Briggs believes increased engagement is a way to make a big difference in the years to come.

“[We need] just having a better relationship with the police officers, and being able to understand what’s going on,” Briggs said. “We don’t see them as a friend. We don’t see them as someone that we can trust. We see them as threats. We need to start working on how they can change that.”

