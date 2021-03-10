Advertisement

Local group holds virtual concert to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims

The flood relief show starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
The flood relief show starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As communities across the mountains continue to pick up the pieces and clean up following recent historic flooding, another group is stepping forward to help.

“Our small volunteer team came together once we started hearing reports of how extensive the flood damage was,” Appalachians for Appalachia Executive Director Baylen Campbell said.

Appalachians for Appalachia is bringing different artists, entertainers and musicians together for a virtual concert Wednesday night.

“We’re mountain folks, and there’s no better way to get together and enjoy ourselves and escape some of the realities of life at this moment than through music and storytelling,” Campbell said. “It’s a cornerstone of Appalachian culture and identity.”

More than 35 musicians and writers will perform virtually in Love Thy Neighbor: An Appalachian for Appalachia Flood Relief Show, including The Local Honeys, Senora May, SG Goodman, The Wooks, and other regional artists.

You can watch the performances live on the Appalachians for Appalachia Facebook and Instagram starting at 7 p.m.

This effort comes on the heels of the Appalachia Rises telethon that aired on WYMT and raised more than 1.1 million dollars.

“We’re hoping that we can just continue to ride the momentum of Appalachia Rises and encourage folks to continue donating to support our families, friends, and neighbors who have been affected by the floods,” Campbell said.

The link to donate online is here and will be on a banner shown throughout the show.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

