Kentucky Dept. of Education releases new guidance on NTI days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - New guidance has been released regarding the Non-Traditional Instruction Program by the Kentucky Department of Education.

The new guidance document comes after Governor Andy Beshear signed HB 208 into law.

HB 208 codifies many of the emergency regulations that school districts across the state have been operating under during the 2020-2021 school year. The new law extends the flexibilities with emergency regulations through the end of the current school year.

According to the new guidance, districts have to provide each student with access to in-person instruction at least 40% of the week and each school must be open to some form of in-person instruction at least 80% of the school week, beginning with the first school day either on or after March 29.

“Many of our districts are already meeting this requirement through variations of an A/B hybrid model of instruction,” Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said. “Through this model, students alternate two days per week in the classroom and two days per week remote instruction.”

Glass says there are many variations of the A/B model, such as moving the fifth day from Friday to Wednesday. This allows for deep cleaning in the middle of the week and over the weekend.

HB 208 also caps the number of NTI days for use during the final months of the 2020-2021 school year. According to the KDE, NTI days should only be used when all students must work from home. Hybrid schedule days, where some in-person instruction is offered, are not considered NTI days.

The changes for the NTI program do not go into effect until March 29. Districts can continue using their current plans until then.

The KDE says they are not able to approve additional NTI days and no waiver requests will be accepted.

If a district requires more than five days off of school after March 29, the district must cancel school and extend the school calendar following usual procedures.

The guidance says for the 2021-2022 school year, districts must return to the usual statutory limitations of no more than 10 NTI days.

You can find more information on KDE’s COVID-19 website.

