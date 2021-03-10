‘I lost it all in one night’: City of Beattyville continues to rebuild after severe flooding

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For those in Beattyville, the clean-up process from last week’s severe flooding will be a long and tedious process.

“The flood came and gone in less than a week but it’s going to take months and years to get everything back,” said Beattyville Mayor Scott Jackson.

Many lost their homes or businesses and now have to figure out what their next steps will be.

“Losing what you had you worked 65 years for it’s terrifying,” said Kenneth Silcox, who lives in the trailer park downtown.

Silcox lived in his trailer for nearly 30 years. He told WYMT, he has never seen a flood like this in his entire life. His car was completely underwater, and his home was filled with four to five feet of water.

“There nothing here to clean up because the trailer is demolished,” said Silcox.

He left his trailer last week, with just the clothes on his back. He was not able to get back to his home until three days later. He has been staying with family and the Red Cross put him up in a motel room.

“I don’t even have money to do what I need to do. I’m broke. I’m dead broke. I don’t have no money for nothing,” he said.

The thought of not knowing what’s next is one echoed throughout the town, but Beattyville may be small, but it is resilient.

“Everybody is pitching in. We’re a small work team here in the city but we’re all team players,” said Jackson.

City Hall was under about two feet of water, and now it is being gutted.

“It got up so high we couldn’t even get in it cause it got up two foot and couldn’t open the door cause it had so much pressure on the inside as much as the outside,” said Jackson.

Monday was the first day of clean-up at the building, as Jackson put it on the back burner so the city workers could help in town.

While the building is not in use, City Hall operations have not stopped. Those who call City Hall will be transferred to a remote worker where their questions will be answered.

Bills can be paid by mail, online or the drop box next to the building. Since the post office was flooded, mail is being sent to St. Helens but is picked up twice a day.

“I’m hoping we can be up and running within 30 days or sooner and we’re getting a lot of volunteers and a lot of work and we’ve accomplished a whole lot of stuff in the last two days,” said Jackson. “Yesterday we had this dumpster behind us we had it filled once and we just about got it filled again.”

Jackson said he is overwhelmed by the support pouring into his town, giving his people the hand-up they need for a fresh start.

“They’ve come from several neighboring states and some a little farther out. They have brought all kind of supplies,” said Jackson.

Teleworks, which is also located in the City Hall building is also being gutted. Jackson says they have been closed to in-person training since March.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.