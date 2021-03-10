How recent flooding impacts COVID-19 vaccination efforts

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Vaccination efforts ramp back up after recent flooding across the region.

Scott Lockard, Director of the Kentucky River District Health Department, says certain counties were impacted more than others when it came to vaccinating the community.

" The Owsley County Health Department the basement has 6 feet of water in it so we’ve had to go through some cleanup efforts so basically we’ve seen our vaccine vaccination efforts pushed back by a week,” said Lockard. “We knew that this vaccine was too precious that we couldn’t let it go to waste so whenever the power was lost in downtown Beattyville emergency management assisted us and boated my staff into the health department and we were able to get the vaccine out and store it properly.”

Lockard says they did not lose one vaccine in the process.

On Wednesday, nearly 50 faculty and staff were vaccinated at Hazard Community and Technical College.

Jennifer Lindon, HCTC President, says hopefully it’s the next step to getting kids back on campus.

“I’ve heard faculty and staff coming in who are saying I’m so excited and so anxious this is just one step closer for us to be able to have students are on campus more often. "

Richard Hall is one of those vaccinated at the clinic on Wednesday.

“I’m glad that I got it. I feel like I’m safer now. I’m going to visit my mother in Florida at some point and this eases my mind.”

Lockard remains confident in vaccination efforts across the region and what the future has in store.

“We mounted the biggest vaccination effort in history here in our district during an ice storm during historic flooding. It’s been one obstacle after another but I’m very pleased with my staff and I’m very pleased with our partners were doing what it takes to get the job done. "

Lockard encourages people who missed their booster shot because of flooding to call and reschedule it with their local health department.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.