“He was born to play basketball”: Knox Central’s Jevonte Turner continues to shine in senior campaign

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A two-time 13th region champion, mountain classic champion, and mountain classic MVP are all words to describe Jevonte Turner. For the senior guard, basketball is in his blood.

“He just really loves to play basketball. That’s what he lives for, when he gets up in the morning he thinks about basketball in some sense. I really believe that he was born to play basketball,” said Knox Central’s head coach Tony Patterson.

Last year COVID-19 cut the Panthers’ run to Rupp Arena short, so this season Turner made every game and practice count.

“I mean I want to win. Our end goal is to win region again and to have that three-peat, so every game every practice we’re going as hard as we can,” added senior guard, Jevonte Turner.

His stats show his dedication to the game, so far he averaged 28.4 points per game. Turner scored 48 points against Corbin, 43 against Pineville, and 38 against South Laurel.

“We talked about the South game he didn’t play well. He had 38 and a lot of kids would have to play really well to score 30. He’s a long strong athlete and he may be one of the better players to ever come out of this school,” said Patterson.

Turner knows his basketball career will not end at Knox Central, with dreams to play at the next level.

“Of course I want to play at a high D1 level, but as of right now I’ve got a few schools and stuff like that but nothing like I want,” added Turner.

“They better be jumping on Jevonte Turner. I played Division I and he could’ve played for our team back then. He could play somewhere big if he sets his mind to it, I have no doubt.”

Until he makes his college decision, he’s focused on winning another region title.

