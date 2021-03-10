Advertisement

“He was born to play basketball”: Knox Central’s Jevonte Turner continues to shine in senior campaign

By Camille Gear
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A two-time 13th region champion, mountain classic champion, and mountain classic MVP are all words to describe Jevonte Turner. For the senior guard, basketball is in his blood.

“He just really loves to play basketball. That’s what he lives for, when he gets up in the morning he thinks about basketball in some sense. I really believe that he was born to play basketball,” said Knox Central’s head coach Tony Patterson.

Last year COVID-19 cut the Panthers’ run to Rupp Arena short, so this season Turner made every game and practice count.

“I mean I want to win. Our end goal is to win region again and to have that three-peat, so every game every practice we’re going as hard as we can,” added senior guard, Jevonte Turner.

His stats show his dedication to the game, so far he averaged 28.4 points per game. Turner scored 48 points against Corbin, 43 against Pineville, and 38 against South Laurel.

“We talked about the South game he didn’t play well. He had 38 and a lot of kids would have to play really well to score 30. He’s a long strong athlete and he may be one of the better players to ever come out of this school,” said Patterson.

Turner knows his basketball career will not end at Knox Central, with dreams to play at the next level.

“Of course I want to play at a high D1 level, but as of right now I’ve got a few schools and stuff like that but nothing like I want,” added Turner.

“They better be jumping on Jevonte Turner. I played Division I and he could’ve played for our team back then. He could play somewhere big if he sets his mind to it, I have no doubt.”

Until he makes his college decision, he’s focused on winning another region title.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
Breathitt Flooding
“That’s all we do is cry:” Breathitt countians continue to pick up the pieces from flooding

Latest News

Jevonte Turner Knox Central
Knox Central's Jevonte Turner earns Player of the Week
North Carolina State's Braxton Beverly, right, tries to dribble past Syracuse's Joseph Girard...
Perry Central graduate Braxton Beverly reaches 1,000-point milestone at NC State
KHSAA Sweet 16 logos
2021 KHSAA Sweet 16 brackets set
KHSAA basketball
WATCH: High school hoops action from the final Tuesday night of the regular season