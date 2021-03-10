Advertisement

Former jail in Breathitt County to be turned into tourist destination

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says an eastern Kentucky organization will receive more than $300,000 to renovate a historic site to promote tourism.

Officials say the Breathitt County Museum Board plans to use the grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to turn a former jail in downtown Jackson into a tourist destination where local artisans and entrepreneurs sell arts and crafts.

Funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission is aimed at strengthening the industry and building a stronger economic future in distressed areas.

The Department for Local Government administers the funding. Officials say the site is expected to attract about 5,200 visitors annually.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
Gavel
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Breathitt Flooding
“That’s all we do is cry:” Breathitt countians continue to pick up the pieces from flooding

Latest News

Mountain Arts Center
“Appys” awards will be presented virtually on March 20
File image of a UK commencement ceremony in May 2019.
University of Kentucky announces plans for in-person graduation ceremonies
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash
The flood relief show starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Local group holds virtual concert to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims