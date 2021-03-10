Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library could expand across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There might not be a lot of things Republicans and Democrats agree on, but two of them are kids — and Dolly Parton.

In Frankfort Tuesday, legislators discussed using some of the federal COVID relief money earmarked for education to expand Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Kentucky.

The program mails a free, age-appropriate book to kids under 5-years-old every month, and studies have shown access to books not only helps kids get ready for kindergarten but can help them succeed in later grades as well.

Senator Morgan McGarvey said it’s more important than ever to put books in the hands of kids during the pandemic.

Legislators from both parties spoke up in favor of matching the money those local affiliates raise, with the goal of eventually offering the program to every child in the state, just like Tennessee and several others already do.

The proposal will now be considered before making it into the final budget.

