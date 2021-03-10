Advertisement

COVID-19 positivity rate falls again as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,000 new cases

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, but he did give an update on flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky at a news conference in Hazard. In his Wednesday update, Gov. Beshear announced a slightly lower positivity rate as more than 1,000 new cases were announced.

The governor’s office announced 1,010 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday bringing the statewide total to 412,924 cases.

170 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 years old or younger. 524 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 138 in the ICU. 75 patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate fell slightly again to 3.93%.

The Governor also announced 34 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 4,884.

“We still have far too many deaths reported today – 34 – but I’m happy to see our positivity rate continue to decrease,” said Gov. Beshear. “This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line.”

4,628,055 tests have been administered so far in Kentucky, and 48,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

COVID Info 3/10/21
COVID Info 3/10/21(WYMT)

As of Monday, 10 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

