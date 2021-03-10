Advertisement

Cleanup continues in Estill County as federal assistance remains uncertain

By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Estill County is still cleaning up from the floods.

Some people are even doing the work themselves and officials say they have several volunteer groups helping.

“It’s a historical event,” said Melissa Riddell, Estill County Emergency Management. “Something nobody’s ever seen.”

Emergency management tells us more than 70 homes are either destroyed or have major damage.

FEMA has been in Kentucky assessing the flood damage but hasn’t declared it a disaster area yet. They should be in Estill County on Thursday.

So, people still don’t know what kind of assistance they’ll get from the federal government.

People have worked with volunteers. some have done the work themselves. But flood cleanup is a tricky job.

“You have to get everything ripped out, then you have to do your mold mitigation because if you just rebuilt back after your tear-out, you can still end up with black mold in between your walls and flooring,” Riddell said. “And, then, you’ll have to tear it all back down again. So, it’s very important that residents understand you have to do that mold mitigation.”

In the meantime, people are encouraged to take pictures of all the damage so they can get the best assistance possible.

Right now, there’s still no timeline on when federal funding could be available.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
Breathitt Flooding
“That’s all we do is cry:” Breathitt countians continue to pick up the pieces from flooding

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by flooding
Watch: Governor Beshear, local leaders hold news conference about recent flooding
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Breezy and warm Thursday, cold front arrives Friday
HCTC Vaccine
How recent flooding impacts COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Mountain Arts Center
“Appys” awards will be presented virtually on March 20