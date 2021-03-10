Breezy and warm Thursday, cold front arrives Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Those breezy and warm conditions continue for one more day before showers return to the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will see those clouds increase slightly tonight with temperatures only dropping into the low to mid-50s.

Those partly cloudy skies will turn into mostly cloudy skies throughout the day on Thursday. Winds from the southwest will gust up to 25 MPH at times creating breezy conditions. Those winds from the southwest will also help temperatures warm up into the mid-70s! Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies and showers moving in overnight.

Extended Forecast

Showers return early Friday morning as a cold front arrives. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-40s. Showers could be heavy at times so keep that umbrella handy throughout the day. Showers become more scattered throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Scattered showers continue Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s both days with overnight lows in the lower 40s. This weekend doesn’t look like a total washout, but it will be pretty gloomy at times.

Another system arrives Monday bringing us a better chance for rain. Highs will get back into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Those showers look to stick around throughout your day Tuesday and Wednesday, so enjoy the dry stretch of weather while we have it!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.