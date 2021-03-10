Perry Central graduate Braxton Beverly reaches 1,000-point milestone at NC State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WYMT) - Perry Central graduate Braxton Beverly reached the 1,000-point mark for NC State on Wednesday. Beverly scored nine points for the Wolfpack, who fell to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament second round, 89-68.

Welcome to the club, @BBeverly10.



Beverly is the 54th NC State player to score 1,000 career points! pic.twitter.com/bcGAecEvJu — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 10, 2021

Braxton Beverly on 1,000 points: "It would have been a whole lot better if we could have gotten the win. But it's a blessing and an honor to have my name in a category like that at a program and university like this." — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) March 10, 2021

Beverly tallied nine points on 2/4 shooting. Both his made shots came from three. He also added four assists on the afternoon.

A fifth year senior, Beverly possibly capped his four-year career with the Wolfpack with 1,005 points. Beverly can come back for another year with the extra year of eligibility.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.