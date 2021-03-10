Perry Central graduate Braxton Beverly reaches 1,000-point milestone at NC State
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WYMT) - Perry Central graduate Braxton Beverly reached the 1,000-point mark for NC State on Wednesday. Beverly scored nine points for the Wolfpack, who fell to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament second round, 89-68.
Beverly tallied nine points on 2/4 shooting. Both his made shots came from three. He also added four assists on the afternoon.
A fifth year senior, Beverly possibly capped his four-year career with the Wolfpack with 1,005 points. Beverly can come back for another year with the extra year of eligibility.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.