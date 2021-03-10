Advertisement

Perry Central graduate Braxton Beverly reaches 1,000-point milestone at NC State

North Carolina State's Braxton Beverly, right, tries to dribble past Syracuse's Joseph Girard...
North Carolina State's Braxton Beverly, right, tries to dribble past Syracuse's Joseph Girard III, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)(WITN)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WYMT) - Perry Central graduate Braxton Beverly reached the 1,000-point mark for NC State on Wednesday. Beverly scored nine points for the Wolfpack, who fell to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament second round, 89-68.

Beverly tallied nine points on 2/4 shooting. Both his made shots came from three. He also added four assists on the afternoon.

A fifth year senior, Beverly possibly capped his four-year career with the Wolfpack with 1,005 points. Beverly can come back for another year with the extra year of eligibility.

