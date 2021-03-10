Advertisement

“Appys” awards will be presented virtually on March 20

Mountain Arts Center
Mountain Arts Center
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center and Big Sandy Community & Technical College plan to present the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment “Appys” Awards virtually on March 20 at 7 p.m.

Virtual tickets totaling $15+ can be bought for the ceremony here.

The “Appys” represent six categories and 43 awards. WYMT’s news Anchor Steve Hensley & WYMT’s news reporter Buddy Forbes are both finalists to receive an award for TV Personality.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
Gavel
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Breathitt Flooding
“That’s all we do is cry:” Breathitt countians continue to pick up the pieces from flooding

Latest News

File image of a UK commencement ceremony in May 2019.
University of Kentucky announces plans for in-person graduation ceremonies
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Former jail in Breathitt County to be turned into tourist destination
Tenn. Highway Patrol identifies victim in fatal Campbell County crash
The flood relief show starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Local group holds virtual concert to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims