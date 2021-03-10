“Appys” awards will be presented virtually on March 20
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center and Big Sandy Community & Technical College plan to present the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment “Appys” Awards virtually on March 20 at 7 p.m.
Virtual tickets totaling $15+ can be bought for the ceremony here.
The “Appys” represent six categories and 43 awards. WYMT’s news Anchor Steve Hensley & WYMT’s news reporter Buddy Forbes are both finalists to receive an award for TV Personality.
