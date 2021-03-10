Advertisement

Appalachians for Appalachia hosts virtual concert to raise money for flood victims

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sounds of rushing water and emergency sirens became all too familiar in communities where floodwater destroyed homes and trapped families inside of them.

“Our small volunteer team came together once we started hearing reports of how extensive the flood damage was,” Appalachians for Appalachia Executive Director Baylen Campbell said.

Appalachians for Appalachia is hoping a different tune will help those areas heal.

“We’re mountain folks, and there’s no better way to get together and enjoy ourselves and escape some of the realities of life at this moment than through music and storytelling,” Campbell said. “It’s a cornerstone of Appalachian culture and identity.”

More than 35 musicians and writers will perform virtually in Love Thy Neighbor: An Appalachian for Appalachia Flood Relief Show, including The Local Honeys, Senora May, SG Goodman, The Wooks, and other regional artists.

It’s a Facebook live benefit to raise money for the South East Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

This effort comes on the heels of the Appalachia Rises telethon that aired on WKYT and raised more than 1.1 million dollars.

“We’re hoping that we can just continue to ride the momentum of Appalachia Rises and encourage folks to continue donating to support our families, friends, and neighbors who have been affected by the floods,” Campbell said.

You can watch the performances streaming live on the Appalachians for Appalachia Facebook and Instagram Wednesday, March 10 starting at 7 p.m.

The link to donate online is here and will be on a banner shown throughout the show.

