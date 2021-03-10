Advertisement

2021 KHSAA Sweet 16 brackets set

KHSAA Sweet 16 logos
KHSAA Sweet 16 logos(WKYT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA Sweet 16 brackets are set for the 2021 season. The Boys’ tournament will be played March 31 through April 3 and the Girls’ tournament will be held April 7-10. Times will be set at a later date by the KHSAA.

Here are the matchups for the boys bracket:

Upper Bracket:

14th Region vs. 5th Region

10th Region vs. 8th Region

11th Region vs. 7th Region

4th Region vs. 2nd Region

Lower Bracket:

12th Region vs. 15th Region

13th Region vs. 16th Region

6th Region vs. 1st Region

3rd Region vs. 2nd Region

Here are the matchups for the girls bracket:

Upper Bracket:

14th Region vs. 7th Region

4th Region vs. 10th Region

11th Region vs. 13th Region

8th Region vs. 12th Region

Lower Bracket:

1st Region vs. 15th Region

5th Region vs. 6th Region

2nd Region vs. 3rd Region

9th Region vs. 16th Region

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
8 Tennessee doctors charged in Kentucky drug conspiracy case
Officials: Crews recovering body from the Newburgh Lock and Dam
Body recovered from Ohio River identified as missing Kentucky teen
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
Breathitt Flooding
“That’s all we do is cry:” Breathitt countians continue to pick up the pieces from flooding

Latest News

KHSAA basketball
WATCH: High school hoops action from the final Tuesday night of the regular season
Josh McGuire Knott Central
3-9 HS Hoops action
Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky) gets up for a block vs. Vanderbilt
Isaiah Jackson named to SEC All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week four