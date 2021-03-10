2021 KHSAA Sweet 16 brackets set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA Sweet 16 brackets are set for the 2021 season. The Boys’ tournament will be played March 31 through April 3 and the Girls’ tournament will be held April 7-10. Times will be set at a later date by the KHSAA.

Here are the matchups for the boys bracket:

Upper Bracket:

14th Region vs. 5th Region

10th Region vs. 8th Region

11th Region vs. 7th Region

4th Region vs. 2nd Region

Lower Bracket:

12th Region vs. 15th Region

13th Region vs. 16th Region

6th Region vs. 1st Region

3rd Region vs. 2nd Region

Here are the matchups for the girls bracket:

Upper Bracket:

14th Region vs. 7th Region

4th Region vs. 10th Region

11th Region vs. 13th Region

8th Region vs. 12th Region

Lower Bracket:

1st Region vs. 15th Region

5th Region vs. 6th Region

2nd Region vs. 3rd Region

9th Region vs. 16th Region

