2021 KHSAA Sweet 16 brackets set
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA Sweet 16 brackets are set for the 2021 season. The Boys’ tournament will be played March 31 through April 3 and the Girls’ tournament will be held April 7-10. Times will be set at a later date by the KHSAA.
Here are the matchups for the boys bracket:
Upper Bracket:
14th Region vs. 5th Region
10th Region vs. 8th Region
11th Region vs. 7th Region
4th Region vs. 2nd Region
Lower Bracket:
12th Region vs. 15th Region
13th Region vs. 16th Region
6th Region vs. 1st Region
3rd Region vs. 2nd Region
Here are the matchups for the girls bracket:
Upper Bracket:
14th Region vs. 7th Region
4th Region vs. 10th Region
11th Region vs. 13th Region
8th Region vs. 12th Region
Lower Bracket:
1st Region vs. 15th Region
5th Region vs. 6th Region
2nd Region vs. 3rd Region
9th Region vs. 16th Region
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.