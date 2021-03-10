Advertisement

13-year-old driver charged in fatal Tennessee crash

A 13-year-old boy who was behind the wheel of a car when it crashed and killed a Tennessee man...
A 13-year-old boy who was behind the wheel of a car when it crashed and killed a Tennessee man has been charged with vehicular homicide, authorities said.(Laura Bowen)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy who was behind the wheel of a car when it crashed and killed a Tennessee man has been charged with vehicular homicide, authorities said.

The boy was charged in juvenile court after being released from Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Nashville police said Sunday in a statement. He was also charged with driving without a license and no proof of insurance, the statement said. His name wasn’t released.

The teen was driving a car that crashed into another car on Friday, killing David Cheatham, 71, as he left an auto parts store, police said.

The boy was fleeing the scene of another hit-and-run crash when he ran a red light, swerved to miss another vehicle, lost control of the car and collided with Cheatham’s vehicle, police said.

