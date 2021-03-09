Wise Co. Public Schools hope to expand space-based broadband to more homes by summer

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Wise County Public Schools have launched virtual learning to a level out of this world. While internet and broadband lack in most rural parts of the county, Wise County officials, alongside school district officials, have come up with a solution through a partnership with SpaceX.

The program officially launched at the beginning of February, right on track with the district’s projected timeline. So far, it’s described by participating families as excellent. Brandon Short, a parent of two students enrolled in Wise County Public Schools, is participating in the Starlink program.

He said when his kids made the switch to virtual learning, it was a great concern, seeing as their internet was so slow. His kids had to rely on hotspots off his and his wife’s phones in order to complete their assignments. Short said it was a nightmare.

Short told CBS affiliate WJHL connectivity has been a problem in his home the entire time he’s lived there.

“The kids were waiting for me to get home to use my hotspot or they were just trying to manage using slow, slow, slow service,” Short said.

While 45 families are currently being served, the overall goal of this program has always had expansion in mind. Officials said not only do they hope to open the program to about 150 more Wise County Public School students, but said they’ve also been in meetings with officials from surrounding districts in hopes of expanding this program to the coal counties of Southwest Virginia who also struggle with internet and broadband connectivity such as Lee and Buchanan County.

Currently, there are more than 1,200 Starlink satellites within the Starlink constellation in Low Earth Orbit, and, if weather permits, an additional 240 Starlink satellites will be added this month.