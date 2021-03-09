Water woes continue for people in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Water woes are nothing new for the people of Martin County.

Martin County native, Chris Taylor, says last week’s floodwaters left behind new kind of destruction, “We’ve got all kinds of water, I mean, it’s just the wrong water.”

Community members in the area, like those in the Warfield community, feel they are left behind as more than 100 customers wait for their water to be restored.

“The night of the flood, boom, it happened and we ain’t had it since,” said Taylor, “It’s very frustrating. You can’t… You know, not enough water to wash clothes, wash dishes, do you know, to cook with.”

Taylor says another frustrating factor besides the trickling water, is the lack of communication, They don’t have answers. Yeah, nobody’s telling me nothing. So, we’re just stuck. We don’t know what to do,” said Taylor.

Alliance Water Resources worker, Craig Miller, says coming up with a timeline of when water is expected back is difficult.

Miller explains that old lines continue to break as the original breaks are repaired, “We are not just patching. Sometimes, when you fix one point and make it stronger, a weak point down the line shows itself,” says Miller.

Miller wants the community ti know that crew workers are working around the clock.

“We care, we are not going to quit. We are not gonna go home until we have every customer Back in water. And then continue to build, so we can hopefully work towards a situation where we aren’t fighting these problems in the future,” Miller said.

Adding that they are focused on rebuilding and reassuring members that they hope to not only restore water, but to make it better.

“And, our goal is- hopefully, very, very soon- to have all of our customers with not just water but good pressure and adequate water supply,” Miller said.

