Two scenic roads in Kentucky to be included in the America’s Byways collection

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says two scenic roads in Kentucky are being included in the America’s Byways collection.

The Transportation Cabinet says the roads are a 15 1/2-mile stretch of Old Frankfort Pike in Woodford and Fayette counties and Kentucky’s Great River Road along the Mississippi River through Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties.

The section of Old Frankfort Pike was designated a National Scenic Byway.

Great River Road was already a National Scenic Byway and was also designated an All-American Road.

The selections were made by the Federal Highway Administration.

