To-go alcohol sales await Gov. Andy Beshear’s approval

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To-go alcohol sales could soon be permanent in Kentucky.

The bill is now on Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk after both chambers of the state legislature passed it.

If Beshear signs the law, restaurants and bars would be able to sell alcohol, including cocktails, in sealed containers, for delivery and to-go orders.

Alcohol sales would be limited to amounts that would be purchased with a meal, and not bulk quantities.

Beshear signed an executive order temporarily allowing to-go alcohol sales during the pandemic last year.

