“That’s all we do is cry:” Breathitt countians continue to pick up the pieces from flooding

Two people in Breathitt County lived days out of their vehicle while keeping warm by a fire.
Breathitt Flooding
Breathitt Flooding(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

More than a week after floodwaters tore through the region we continue to see tears shed as people come to find what is left.

Rena Ritchie and Douglas Hudson did not just lose one trailer but two.

“Well we got our vehicles out and we really didn’t think it was going to come up but after I did it went fast,” said Ritchie. “We lived up here on the top of the hill with our vehicles for four days and four nights. A good Samaritan got us the camper to stay in so we are staying there and then we stay up here at the top of the hill to keep warm.”

As they remember what once was before last Monday.

“That’s all we do is cry,” said Ritchie. “I didn’t think the floodwaters would get up really that high. They took a boat and rescued my rabbits two rabbits and my two little chickens but it drowned at 18 of them.”

The two now stare at what remains and where they go from here.

" I destroyed everything we have. We have clothes hanging out to dry trying to save some of them,” said Ritchie. “Just wait and see what FEMA or anybody that can help us that’s all we can do. Just pick up the pieces and go on that’s what we have to do.’

Hudson and Ritchie emphasize their gratefulness for the help and support they have received during the past week.

