Tennessee panel votes to move Confederate bust out of state Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel voted Tuesday on whether to remove the Capitol’s bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

The Tennessee Historical Commission panel voted 25-1 in favor of relocating the busts of military figures located in the State Capitol and into the state museum.

Joanne Moore of West Tennessee was the only opposing vote.

Another panel in July approved the proposal to move two other military figures to the state museum.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee supports moving Forrest’s bust and has made six recent commission appointments. A two-thirds vote is needed in the Historical Commission.

Meanwhile, Republican legislative leaders are asking the attorney general if the change requires a third panel’s approval.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. His involvement with the Klan came after the war.

