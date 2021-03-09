Spring preview continues, temperatures start an upward trend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our nice stretch of weather will continue for a couple of more days before rain chances return to the mountains.

Today and Tonight

I know I’m repeating myself with this forecast and I’m ok with that when it involves dry weather after what we’ve been through lately. We’ll start off chilly, but not as cold as the last few mornings, with more sunshine on the way. We have a real shot at the upper 60s today for most areas for highs.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will be around with a ridge/valley split in temperatures. Valleys will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s with some 40s on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

I think we’ll add a few more clouds in with our sunshine on Wednesday, but it will still be nice. Highs should top out around 70 or maybe even a little better. We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight as lows drop into the mid-40s in the valleys and the low 50s on the ridges.

Thursday, we’ll start out with a mix of sun and clouds before the clouds take over later in the day ahead of a cold front. Southwest winds will still crank us up into the low 70s for daytime highs. Chances for rain move in overnight with the front and lows drop into the mid-50s.

Rain chances start Friday and will linger into the weekend. Friday is the best chance for widespread rain. I think our chances are more scattered Saturday and Sunday. We’re not expecting any issues with this system. Highs will drop into the 60s on Friday and mid to upper 50s for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.