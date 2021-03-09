Somerset man charged on gun and drug charges
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County is in jail following a suspicious vehicle complaint.
It happened Monday near the intersection of Highway 192 and Cherry Grove Road.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they say a man was sleeping in a white Jeep Liberty.
David Lafavers, 44, from Somerset was arrested after police say they found a handgun, syringes in a backpack, possible meth and digital scales inside the vehicle.
When deputies investigated further, they discovered Lafavers was convicted on an unrelated felony charge in 2016.
Lafavers is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.
He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
