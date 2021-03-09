Somerset man charged on gun and drug charges

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County is in jail following a suspicious vehicle complaint.

It happened Monday near the intersection of Highway 192 and Cherry Grove Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say a man was sleeping in a white Jeep Liberty.

David Lafavers, 44, from Somerset was arrested after police say they found a handgun, syringes in a backpack, possible meth and digital scales inside the vehicle.

When deputies investigated further, they discovered Lafavers was convicted on an unrelated felony charge in 2016.

Lafavers is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

