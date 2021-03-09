Advertisement

Somerset man charged on gun and drug charges

David Lafavers
David Lafavers(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County is in jail following a suspicious vehicle complaint.

It happened Monday near the intersection of Highway 192 and Cherry Grove Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say a man was sleeping in a white Jeep Liberty.

David Lafavers, 44, from Somerset was arrested after police say they found a handgun, syringes in a backpack, possible meth and digital scales inside the vehicle.

When deputies investigated further, they discovered Lafavers was convicted on an unrelated felony charge in 2016.

Lafavers is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hwy. 25W and...
UPDATE: One person flown to hosptial after crash involving school bus in Corbin
Tia Jackson & Deja Davis
Two women arrested on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces lowest new case number since September on Monday

Latest News

The Kentucky Division of Forestry has the state, especially Eastern Kentucky, in an extreme...
Kentucky Division of Forestry: Avoid outdoor burning for now
Pulaski County burglary
Sheriff: Do you know who they are?
Muncie McNamara was director of Kentucky’s unemployment office for the first few months of 2020...
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
Two scenic roads in Kentucky to be included in the America’s Byways collection