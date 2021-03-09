Advertisement

Sheriff: Do you know who they are?

Pulaski County burglary
Pulaski County burglary(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office need help identifying two people police say were involved in a burglary.

Police say the burglary occurred on February 10, 2021 at the Oran’s service station, off of US27 in Eubank.

Deputies found damage on the outside of the business, saying that the money was taken from the cash registers and e-cigarettes were possibly stolen.

Video surveillance captured some of the burglary and deputies with the sheriff’s office need assistance identifying these people.

If you recognize those responsible, please contact 606-678-5145 or remain anonymous by sending a message to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or the tip line 606-679-8477.

