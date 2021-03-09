Advertisement

Red Cross providing meals and shelter for those recovering from flood damage

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - The Red Cross is providing a helping hand during flood relief

As of Tuesday, The Red Cross provided shelter for 339 people after thousands of homes across the state were submerged by water.

48 Kentucky counties declared a state of emergency and more than 4,200 meals and snacks were served since the flood began.

In Breathitt County, nearly 2,000 meals per day will be served beginning Tuesday.

The Red Cross will continue serving those in need as many homes have been destroyed by flood damage. 300 comfort kits and 273 clean-up kits have been distributed thus far.

If you have any questions or need help reach out to the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hwy. 25W and...
UPDATE: One person flown to hosptial after crash involving school bus in Corbin
Tia Jackson & Deja Davis
Two women arrested on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces lowest new case number since September on Monday

Latest News

Gallery opening in Corbin
Art gallery is coming to Corbin
"We are playing catch-up. Three clinics in one week is a lot for our small staff, but we are...
COVID-19 vaccinations resume in Estill Co. after pause due to flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports less than 900 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate lowest since late September
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the...
Tennessee panel votes to move Confederate bust out of state Capitol