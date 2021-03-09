Red Cross providing meals and shelter for those recovering from flood damage

(WYMT) - The Red Cross is providing a helping hand during flood relief

As of Tuesday, The Red Cross provided shelter for 339 people after thousands of homes across the state were submerged by water.

48 Kentucky counties declared a state of emergency and more than 4,200 meals and snacks were served since the flood began.

In Breathitt County, nearly 2,000 meals per day will be served beginning Tuesday.

The Red Cross will continue serving those in need as many homes have been destroyed by flood damage. 300 comfort kits and 273 clean-up kits have been distributed thus far.

If you have any questions or need help reach out to the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.