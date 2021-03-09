Owsley County officials continue clean up after recent flooding

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Owsley County Judge Executive Cale Turner is happy to see his county back to normal.

“Things are starting to get back a lot better. We have everyone now to where they can get in and out from the road they live on,” Turner said.

He says he is proud of volunteers in the community who made dealing with the flood much easier.

“It’s unreal the cooperation we had, the young people that was out there put in maybe 24 hours or more, not getting paid a dime,” Turner said.

Thankful for no deaths during the flooding.

“That was a major concern for us Sunday night and Monday especially. The way the river came up so fast and I knew if it hit both sides of that bridge 1, 2 o’clock in the morning,” Turner said.

Hoping to get his county approved as an Individual FEMA Assisted Disaster.

“We’ve got people that basically lost about everything they had and without assistance from FEMA, it’s going to take some folks a long time to bounce back from the disaster,” Turner said.

Asking everyone to remain patient as the cleanup continues.

“I just hope people stick together till we get this thing back under control and continue to help these people that’s flooded,” Turner said.

Turner says he is thankful for the support from his community and surrounding counties.

