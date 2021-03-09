Advertisement

Ohio, Ky & W.Va. AGs file in Supreme Court to stop federal funding of abortions

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - The Attorney’s General from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia have joined other states to file a joint motion with the U.S. Supreme Court to stop President Biden from blocking the Supreme Court from deciding whether federal money can be used to fund abortion.

The motion, filed Monday afternoon, seeks to protect funding limitations that Congress imposed when it enacted Title X. Title X — a federal law that funds family-planning services.

States that signed on to Ohio’s motion include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tia Jackson & Deja Davis
Two women arrested on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges
A crash involving a school bus happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hwy. 25W and...
UPDATE: One person flown to hosptial after crash involving school bus in Corbin
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces lowest new case number since September on Monday

Latest News

To-go alcohol sales await Gov. Andy Beshear’s approval
Caution Sign - Allergy Season Ahead
The difference between COVID-19 and allergy symptoms
Students in Wise County connect to new high-speed internet service delivered by satellite.
Wise Co. Public Schools hope to expand space-based broadband to more homes by summer
17-year cicadas emerging in early May; track them with an app
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Gov. Beshear urges lawmakers to ‘be bold’ in crafting budget