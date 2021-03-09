Advertisement

Mountain Student Achiever Kobe Isaac Newsome

By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kobe Isaac Newsome is a WYMT Mountain Student Achiever.

Kobe is a student at Prestonsburg High School and Floyd County Early College Academy and has a 4.0 GPA.

He is expected to graduate from high school with an Associates’s Degree in science, made the Big Sandy Community and Technical College honor roll, and is a Governor’s Scholar Award recipient.

