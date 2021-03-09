Advertisement

Manchin, key Senate swing vote, boosts West Virginia’s hopes

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has the best shot in years to steer federal dollars back home to West Virginia.

The moderate Democrat has emerged as a key swing vote in a 50-50 divided Senate.

And he’s being courted from the right and left, raising West Virginia’s hopes the state can reignite its stagnant economy with Manchin’s help as a dealmaker on Capitol Hill.

Not since Robert Byrd’s death in 2010 has a senator from West Virginia wielded such clout.

And that stirs hopes back home Manchin can help a mountain state economy long dependent on a coal industry in freefall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tia Jackson & Deja Davis
Two women arrested on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges
A crash involving a school bus happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hwy. 25W and...
UPDATE: One person flown to hosptial after crash involving school bus in Corbin
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces lowest new case number since September on Monday

Latest News

To-go alcohol sales await Gov. Andy Beshear’s approval
Caution Sign - Allergy Season Ahead
The difference between COVID-19 and allergy symptoms
Students in Wise County connect to new high-speed internet service delivered by satellite.
Wise Co. Public Schools hope to expand space-based broadband to more homes by summer
17-year cicadas emerging in early May; track them with an app
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Gov. Beshear urges lawmakers to ‘be bold’ in crafting budget