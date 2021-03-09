Kentucky Division of Forestry: Avoid outdoor burning for now

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Division of Forestry has a message for people who are considering burning trash or debris right now: Don’t.

On Tuesday morning, officials posted on their Facebook page the fire danger continues to stay in the extreme category, especially in Eastern Kentucky, due to our long stretch of dry and warm weather, along with low dewpoints and humidity.

In the post, officials go on to say several fires have broken out in the past few days due to “careless burning of debris”.

They ask you not to burn anything outdoors until we get some decent rain, which could come later this week.

