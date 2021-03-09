Kentucky Baptist Relief provides hot meals, clean water to Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Relief is pouring into Eastern Kentucky in multiple ways.

Tuesday, volunteers with Kentucky Baptist Relief provided hot meals and clean drinking water for thousands in hard-hit Breathitt County.

Volunteers will be set up at First Church of God in Jackson for several days and maybe even several weeks.

“Some of them have nothing. Have no home. They just don’t have water in their home, they have no home,” said Karen Smith with Kentucky Baptist Relief.

This crew is used to traveling all over the United States and even the world but now they are much closer to home.

“What I’m seeing here is similar to what I saw in Harvey when the waters went down,” said Smith.

Previously, most of Jackson without water, volunteers brought their own purified water.

“He’s got several filters that it runs through when it gets over to the end and comes out. Yesterday did about 1,000 gallons,” said Smith.

The men and women say they will stay here as long as there is a need.

“I thank God for it. I didn’t realize that people could come together like this,” said Lucille Mullins who lives in Breathitt County.

Volunteers say they have a limited number of water bags to fill up and encourage people to bring their own bags or to bring the ones they use back so they can be used again.

The Breathitt County Water District posted on its Facebook Page that the county should have its water service restored. They also posted that if anyone is still without service to contact their office.

