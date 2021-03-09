How will money raised during Appalachia Rises telethon be used to help flood victims?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The recent flooding has caused extensive damage, but Kentucky is coming together to rebuild.

During Monday night’s Appalachia Rises telethon on WKYT, many people made contributions both big and small.

“It was a good jolt of positive momentum last night to see over $1.1 million raised in total,” said Jonathan Webb, founder and CEO of AppHarvest.

Nearly a dozen organizations joined the effort, including the Appalachian Impact Fund and Blue Grass Community Foundation.

“It was really a convergence of crises. There were the devastating ice storms, then you have a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then you have this incredible flooding on top of it,” said Lisa Adkins, the president and CEO of Blue Grass Community Foundation.

Funds from the Appalachia Rises initiative will assist small businesses, farms, non profits, and families devastated by the floods.

“It’s important because people have immediate needs right now. They need hotel rooms. They need clothing. They need food,” said Lora Smith, the executive director with the Appalachian Impact Fund.

After a successful telethon, these organizations are thanking you, members of the community for making it all possible.

“We’re going to build back and we’re going to build stronger,” Webb said.

Individuals have until March 14 to apply for assistance at Appalachiarises.org. Small businesses and farms can apply starting March 15.

You can also still make a donate.

The “Appalachia Rises” telethon last night on WKYT raised more than $1.1 million for flood victims in Eastern KY. The money will got to families, farms, small businesses, and non profits profits trying to rebuild. More details at 4:30/6. pic.twitter.com/sITDTtLXDn — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) March 9, 2021

