How blood donations help people like Letcher County native with sickle cell anemia

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At just 11 months old, Letcher County Native Quintissa Peake was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia.

“Both of my parents each had one sickle cell trait each and I inherited both of their trait, in order to get the full disease,” she said.

Sickle cell anemia is a genetic disorder that causes normally round red blood cells to be sickle-shaped, causing episodes of severe pain.

“Sharp, shooting, stabbing, throbbing, any time of pain that you can imagine and then it has a pulse on top of it so those very hard intense pains it can happen anytime and anywhere,” she said.

Just recently celebrating her 40th birthday, Peake reflects on the amount of blood work done to help her keep alive, more than 500 pints to be exact.

“People want to think about traumas. You think about a car accident where you lose a lot of blood. People don’t necessarily think about the daily life of people who have and need blood transfusions,” said Vice President for External Relations Mandy Brajuha.

Feeling fortunate to reach a milestone birthday, Peake hopes she can encourage others to consider donating blood.

“Think of the little kids you know laying in the hospital bed who may need some blood, and with your one donation of the blood, one pint of blood, it can potential save three people’s lives,” she said.

After years of struggling with a health condition, she still prevails to share some words of encouragement.

“Try to keep the faith and stay positive. I know it can be hard and I can completely understand but also look at it from my point of view or my perspective that I’ve been there and look how I’ve made it so if I can do it, you can do it too,” she said.

Although having sick cell anemia can be challenging, Peake says she works every day to spread awareness about the disorder.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.