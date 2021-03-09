‘Hope on the horizon’ with ‘help on the way’: Communities open disaster relief distribution centers

JOHNSON COUNTY/FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After last week’s flooding, several communities in Eastern Kentucky are now working to clean up and move forward.

Johnson County officials announced the opening of the Disaster Relief Distribution Center, using the former Aaron’s building in Paintsville to hand out items to people in need. From cleaning supplies to food, the center is organized by volunteers who bring items out to vehicles of those in need.

“Everybody engages in the process to try to help folks to not only have their life sustained but also moving forward to recovery,” said Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie.

According to McKenzie, efforts are also underway to get assistance from FEMA. However, that requires the people of Johnson County to submit their claims of damage to Johnson County’s Emergency Management office. Those claims can be made by calling (606)789-2660.

“FEMA is not actually here at this point. Because all of the recording has not been completed yet,” McKenzie said. “That’s why we still want people to report their damages so that we can then enter in, save those on a state level.”

McKenzie said the weather is a nice change and things in the area are looking up.

“I think hope and optimism is on the horizon,” said McKenzie.

Johnson County is one of many counties with an organized relief center in operation. Floyd County is also working to offer resources to those in need.

“The goal is that if we mobilize here, we can get all of our supplies and everything to help our folks coming directly here. And we’re not scattered,” said volunteer organizer Missy Allen.

The Floyd County Community Center in Martin was transformed into the operations center for agencies that are working to provide supplies to people in the area. From clothing to cleaning supplies, the center is accepting donations and giving items out of the same space.

While she said the space has more than enough clothing, from places like GAP and Christian Appalachian Project, they are planning to move toward the next phase: collecting appliances to help families get back on their feet as they work to rebuild.

“We want to make sure that we know who all these entities are and to know that help is on the way,” said Allen. “Even, you know, something that we don’t think about. Dog food, cat food, because our pets have been negatively affected too.”

Dist. 29 State Senator Johnnie Turner also dropped into the center Monday, providing $750 in gift cards to help families in need. He said he touched base with judge-executives in his district who said there is an overwhelming need for people to buy more food and appliances after losing their own.

“But it’s just amazing, right after an ice storm, how these communities can come together. And the people from away from here are sending assistance. So, I just wanted to do my part,” said Sen. Turner.

Turner also visited Knott County and Letcher County, donating $750 in gift cards to Knott and $500 to Letcher County, where he said the damage was not as prominent.

“They said this was the best way to help them,” said Turner.

Organizers say if you are in need of items, both sites are open this week to their respective communities. Johnson County’s site is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. The Floyd County site opens at 9 a.m. Those involved say it is all about coming together and standing side-by-side in a time of great need.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.