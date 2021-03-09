Advertisement

Governor Beshear reports less than 900 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate lowest since late September

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 880 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths.

411,917 Kentuckians have tested positive, and 4,850 have died

The 3.94% positivity rate is the lowest since September 21, 2020.

551 Kentuckians are currently in the hospital, 147 are in the ICU.

48,272 have recovered from the virus.

You can watch it live below.

Infogram 3/9/2021
Infogram 3/9/2021(Infogram)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a school bus happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hwy. 25W and...
UPDATE: One person flown to hosptial after crash involving school bus in Corbin
Tia Jackson & Deja Davis
Two women arrested on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces lowest new case number since September on Monday

Latest News

Gallery opening in Corbin
Art gallery is coming to Corbin
"We are playing catch-up. Three clinics in one week is a lot for our small staff, but we are...
COVID-19 vaccinations resume in Estill Co. after pause due to flooding
Red Cross providing meals and shelter for those recovering from flood damage
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the...
Tennessee panel votes to move Confederate bust out of state Capitol