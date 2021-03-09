Governor Beshear reports less than 900 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate lowest since late September

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 880 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths.

411,917 Kentuckians have tested positive, and 4,850 have died

The 3.94% positivity rate is the lowest since September 21, 2020.

551 Kentuckians are currently in the hospital, 147 are in the ICU.

48,272 have recovered from the virus.

