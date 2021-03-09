Advertisement

Gov. Beshear urges lawmakers to ‘be bold’ in crafting budget

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentucky’s lawmakers to go bold in crafting a budget.

Beshear said Monday the money is available to strengthen the state’s competitiveness as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor’s pitch came as top lawmakers started a final push toward putting together a one-year spending plan to present to the GOP-dominated legislature.

Budget negotiators met Monday and are to resume public discussions Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another infusion of federal aid is expected to flow to Kentucky as part of the COVID-19 aid package that congressional Democrats are poised to send to President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tia Jackson & Deja Davis
Two women arrested on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges
A crash involving a school bus happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hwy. 25W and...
UPDATE: One person flown to hosptial after crash involving school bus in Corbin
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces lowest new case number since September on Monday

Latest News

To-go alcohol sales await Gov. Andy Beshear’s approval
Caution Sign - Allergy Season Ahead
The difference between COVID-19 and allergy symptoms
Students in Wise County connect to new high-speed internet service delivered by satellite.
Wise Co. Public Schools hope to expand space-based broadband to more homes by summer
17-year cicadas emerging in early May; track them with an app