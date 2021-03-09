Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 1/4 of Kentuckians have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says about one quarter of all Kentucky adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He said at a virtual news briefing Monday that getting people vaccinated is a race against time against the virus. Kentucky reported 331 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday.

That is the lowest number of new cases since September 14th. The governor also announced 10 virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 4%.

Kentucky’s public health commissioner urged fully vaccinated Kentuckians to continue wearing face coverings and to follow social distancing guidelines while in public.

