Gov. Beshear: 1/4 of Kentuckians have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says about one quarter of all Kentucky adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He said at a virtual news briefing Monday that getting people vaccinated is a race against time against the virus. Kentucky reported 331 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday.

That is the lowest number of new cases since September 14th. The governor also announced 10 virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 4%.

Kentucky’s public health commissioner urged fully vaccinated Kentuckians to continue wearing face coverings and to follow social distancing guidelines while in public.

