Advertisement

Female patron threatens to shoot up Ohio Chipotle after manager asks her to mask up

A female patron threatened to shoot up the Chipotle in Steelyard Commons on Tuesday after she...
A female patron threatened to shoot up the Chipotle in Steelyard Commons on Tuesday after she was asked to wear a mask.(Cleveland Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WVLT/WOIO) - A woman waved a gun in the air at a Steelyard Commons restaurant and threatened to shoot up the store after she was asked to wear a mask.

On Tuesday, an employee at the Steelyard Chipotle told a female patron that she would need to wear a mask, according to a Second District Community Relations Committee of the Cleveland Police Facebook page.

The female began yelling and making threats, the post said. She left the store and came back with another female who threatened to shoot up the store.

The manager said that she was calling the police and one of the two females waved a gun in the air before leaving the restaurant.

The two left in a gray Ford Escape with a luggage rack and a broken rear window, the post said.

The first suspect is 17 or 18 years old. She was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and torn blue jeans, according to police. The second suspect was wearing a pink top and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective O’Neil at 216-623-2709 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tia Jackson & Deja Davis
Two women arrested on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges
A crash involving a school bus happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hwy. 25W and...
UPDATE: One person flown to hosptial after crash involving school bus in Corbin
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces lowest new case number since September on Monday

Latest News

To-go alcohol sales await Gov. Andy Beshear’s approval
Caution Sign - Allergy Season Ahead
The difference between COVID-19 and allergy symptoms
Students in Wise County connect to new high-speed internet service delivered by satellite.
Wise Co. Public Schools hope to expand space-based broadband to more homes by summer
17-year cicadas emerging in early May; track them with an app
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Gov. Beshear urges lawmakers to ‘be bold’ in crafting budget